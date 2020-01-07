Firearms Hunting for Deer Reopens Jan. 10

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the winter portion of the firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 10, 2020, in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.

The season is open Jan. 10-11 in all Region B counties. The season is open Sunday, Jan. 12, as follows:

On private and designated public lands – Cecil and St. Mary’s counties.

On private lands only – Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Washington (Zone 1), and Worcester counties. Shooting hours end at 10:30 a.m. in Kent and Montgomery counties.

“This season provides deer hunters with another chance to fill their firearms season bag limit if they have not already done so,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The resulting deer harvest contributes positively to managing deer in Region B.”

Hunters are encouraged to consult the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for information on bag limits, regulations, and registration procedures.

During firearms season, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink; a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink; or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50% daylight fluorescent color.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree-stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while climbing in or out and while in the stand. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Maryland hunters are encouraged to donate any extra deer they may harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Hunters are reminded that they may claim a tax credit of up to $50 for each legally harvested deer that is processed and donated to a nonprofit food sharing program. The maximum credit in any one tax year is $200 per hunter. The approved form to claim this credit is available online.

