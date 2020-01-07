State Prison Inmate Death Being Investigated In Allegany County

Maryland State Police investigators are continuing an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate yesterday in Allegany County.

The deceased is identified as Bradley Rinehart, 52. Rinehart was a state prison inmate serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland. Cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy being conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

A potential suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are filed.

Around 9 p.m. yesterday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death. Investigators told Maryland State Police that Rinehart was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators are continuing the investigation begun by the DPSCS IIU. Assistance has been provided by Maryland State Police crime scene technicians. Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.