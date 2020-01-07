St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Theft Suspects at Lexington Park Kohl’s

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft case, along with another individual.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 9:20 pm, the pictured suspect picked up a new Dyson vacuum cleaner and then left the Lexington Park Kohl’s store without paying for it. The suspect was seen getting into an older model green Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a white male suspect. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Rycyzyn at 301-475-4200, ext. 78030 or email michael.rycyzyn@stmarysmd.com. Case # 720-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

