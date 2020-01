The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Maryland seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Ryan Nicholas Cherrico.

Cherrico is a 29 year-old, white male last seen in Mechanicsville, on January 6, 2020.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Ryan Cherrico, please call 911 or contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.