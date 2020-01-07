Charles County Sheriff’s Office Receive Donations from Nine Local Businesses

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a special visit from a few great guys! We were contacted recently by Scott Harris. He and the owners of several local tow companies wanted to do something for the community, so they each donated money. Scott went out and purchased over 1,000 matchbox cars (and a few other toys) for our officers to give to the children they come into contact with, whether they are involved in car accidents, domestic violence, or other incidents. Thank you all for your generosity!

Pictured are Willie Hess of Ultra Towing, Neil Myers of Myers Towing & Auto Service, Joey Skinner of S&M Auto Repair, and Scott Harris of Harrwills Towing & Automotive. Several other companies contributed, including Martins, First Choice Towing, Gayans Auto Body & Towing, T&T Towing, and Ryons Towing.

