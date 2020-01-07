Detectives Charge Three Suspects with Fatal Shooting in Temple Hills

On January 6, at approximately 4:00 pm, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located Gibbs inside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. Gibbs was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries several hours later.
Preliminarily, the investigation reveals the victim was shot during a drug-related robbery attempt. Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. PGPD officers responding to the shooting scene observed the suspect’s vehicle. An officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled. Officers initiated a brief pursuit into the District of Columbia where the suspects crashed. The suspects were immediately taken into custody.
The three suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. They are in the District awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.
McNatt is hospitalized in the District of Columbia with gunshot wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Detectives are working to determine how and when he was shot prior to his arrest.
Preliminarily, detectives believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or he was unintentionally shot by one of the other suspects. Richardson was also treated for an injury sustained during the crash in the District.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
Gun culture at its finest
B O Z O, hope you like baloney sandwiches for the next 10 years.
A whole bunch of dirty stinking turds involved with this crime. So typical.
Not a single one looks remorseful.
These mugshots literally made me laugh. Thugs that cant fight with their hands and gotta shoot someone to death! The one with the neck brace on and that jacked up hair is the best by far! He needs a job with the circus. The middle trying to look hard with white stuff around his mouth! #smh