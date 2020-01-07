Detectives Charge Three Suspects with Fatal Shooting in Temple Hills





Homicide Unit detectives have charged three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Monday. The suspects are 33-year-old Terrence McNatt of the 1700 block of T Street in Southeast, Washington D.C., 26-year-old Rashaud Richardson of the 600 block of Carson Avenue in Oxon Hill and 30-year-old Cornell Washington of the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights. They are charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old Bryan Gibbs of Temple Hills.

On January 6, at approximately 4:00 pm, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located Gibbs inside of an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. Gibbs was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries several hours later.

Preliminarily, the investigation reveals the victim was shot during a drug-related robbery attempt. Following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene. PGPD officers responding to the shooting scene observed the suspect’s vehicle. An officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled. Officers initiated a brief pursuit into the District of Columbia where the suspects crashed. The suspects were immediately taken into custody.

The three suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. They are in the District awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

McNatt is hospitalized in the District of Columbia with gunshot wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Detectives are working to determine how and when he was shot prior to his arrest.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or he was unintentionally shot by one of the other suspects. Richardson was also treated for an injury sustained during the crash in the District.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

