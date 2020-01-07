Prince George’s County Police Homicide Detectives Seeking Whereabouts of Greenbelt Man who Stabbed Wife to Death

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old James Dorsey. He is wanted on a 1st degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 42-year-old Nika Dorsey of Greenbelt.

Detectives say Dorsey is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.

If you have information about Dorsey’s whereabouts, please call detectives at 301-772-4925. James Dorsey’s last known address is the 8400 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.

On January 2nd, at approximately 5:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive for a welfare check. Officers found Nika Dorsey inside of a car suffering from trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead on scene.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

