Bay District’s Utility Fire Truck Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident with Red Light Runner in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., Utility 3 from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, reported they had been involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after to find the Dodge Ram Utility truck and a Chevrolet Impala sedan in the intersection involved in a t-bone style collision.

One occupant from the Impala was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver, and sole occupant of the fire truck suffered minor injuries and self-transported to an area hospital.

Witnesses on the scene stated they were behind the Dodge Ram travelling Northbound on South Shangri-La Drive proceeding through the intersection with a green traffic light, when the Impala sedan ran the red light while travelling Westbound, and was hit by the Dodge Ram.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

