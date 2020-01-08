Dump Truck Causes Partial Structure Collapse After Striking Gas Station, Multiple Vehicles in Fairmount Heights

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at approximately 3:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Citgo / Quik Mart Gas Station on Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights, for a motor vehicle accident involving hazardous materials with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a dump truck in the parking lot had struck a fuel pump, multiple vehicles and the buildings awning/overhang.

Firefighters reported no entrapment, and only minor injuries with one person taken to an area hospital, and one patient self transporting to an area hospital.

Police have not confirmed if weather was a factor in the incident.

All photos are courtesy of the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when details become available.

