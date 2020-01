Calvert County Public Schools will be opening on a 2 hour delay today, Jan 8, 2020.

There will be no a.m. Pre-Kindergarten.

12-month employees, including emergency personnel, report on time.

No Child Nutrition Workers are to report prior to 8:00 a.m.

The workday for 10- and 11-month employees will begin 2 hours after their regularly scheduled start time.

Child care will open at 7:30 a.m.