Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park Sends Two to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned off the roadway and in a ditch, with two occupants trapped.

Firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Valley Lee responded to the scene to assist. Firefighters had to cut down several trees, and remove all doors to free the patients.

One patient was extricated in approximately 30 minutes. The second patient was extricated after approximately one hour.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed on the scene to transported two patients to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

