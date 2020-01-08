Single Vehicle Rollover in Owings Sends Driver to Trauma Center

January 8, 2020

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Fifth Street and Ridge View Drive in Owings, for the reported overturned vehicle with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pick-up truck overturned, with the sole occupant/operator trapped.

First responders reported the single patient was flown to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




This entry was posted on January 8, 2020 at 10:10 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.