Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Crash in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of New Market Turner Road and Greenhead Drive in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway, with one vehicle overturned with one patient trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in under 10 minutes.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

