Support Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad with All You Can Eat Breakfast on Sunday, January 12, 2020

January 9, 2020

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, the Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be hosting an all you can eat homemade home style breakfast from 8:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., at the Valley Lee Fire Department at 45245 Drayden Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692

On the menu will be Scrambled Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, Pancakes, French Toast, Sausage Links, Ham, Bacon, Hot Biscuits, Creamed Chipped Beef, Sausage Gravy, Spiced Applesauce, and Grits, with servings of Milk, Assorted Juices, and Coffee!

Come join us on Sunday, January 12, 2020 while supporting your local volunteer fire department and rescue squad auxiliary.

All proceeds go directed to the Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.


This entry was posted on January 9, 2020 at 1:42 pm and is filed under All News, County, Entertainment, Fire & Rescue, Food, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.