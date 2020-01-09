Manuel J. Wilson, 64 of Bel Alton, MD passed away peacefully on Dec 29, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center located in Washington DC.

Services will be held at the New Life Church at 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata Maryland 20646., On Friday January 10th, 2020, viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m.

Manuel was a Christian and had a personal relationship with God. Manuel was many things to many people. He was devoted father and grandfather who never an opportunity to fellowship with friend and family. He was a Cowboy fan; he enjoyed telling jokes and had a huge heart. He worked and retired from the Prince George County board of Education