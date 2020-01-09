Metropolitan Commision Employees Support A Community That Shares

On December 19, 2019, employees of the Metropolitan Commission presented Bruce Maynard, A Community That Shares (“ACTS”) representative, with a donation in the amount of $2,514.25. This donation was made possible through fundraising efforts of MetCom employees throughout the fall into the holiday season. Supporting local charities has been an annual initiative by Metropolitan Commission employees in conjunction with an annual holiday potluck luncheon.

ACTS is located at 21808 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, Maryland. Since July 1993, ACTS has provided home convalescent equipment to St. Mary’s County residents, including hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, bedside commodes, crutches, canes, shower benches, dialysis chairs, and similar items.

Service is without cost to the user of the equipment for the time it is needed. ACTS members are community volunteers. Membership support comes from individuals as well as various emergency service, civic, fraternal, and religious groups. ACTS receives its support from individuals, business donations, and through the generous contribution of usable convalescent equipment from members of the community. A 24-hour answering service is maintained for messages and ACTS representatives respond to calls over the next business day. Services are performed without any government subsidy, however, ACTS does receive the support of the United Way and other local agencies. For more information about ACTS, visit http://www.acts-smc.org/about-us or you may mail a donation to P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, Maryland 20618.

This year, MetCom employees also contributed food to the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry, donated toys for delivery to Children’s National Medical Center of Washington, and collected jackets, winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets for Coats4Love. In the past, MetCom employees have generously donated several thousand dollars to other local charitable organizations including Hospice House, St. Paul’s Soup Kitchen, Hunter’s Heroes, and Christmas in April.

