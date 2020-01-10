St. Mary’s County Public Schools Announces Opening on Ethics Panel

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, is seeking applicants to serve on the St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Ethics Panel.

The Ethics Panel is the advisory body responsible for interpreting the Ethics Policy and/or Ethics Regulations, subject to review by the Board of Education, and for advising persons subject to the Ethics Policy and/or Ethics Regulations. Panel members serve a three-year term and they meet at a minimum, quarterly.

If you would like to be considered, please submit a cover letter explaining your interest and your resume to: St. Mary’s County Public Schools Ethics Panel, 23160 Moakley Street, Suite 109, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

