Celebrate the Dream of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with Free Three Day Event at Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center, January 18 to 20

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, will celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with MLK Days, an annual event that brings the community together for three days of uplifting creativity and inspiration. This year’s event will take place Saturday, January 18 through Monday, January 20, 11am to 4pm each day. Admission is free; donations are gladly accepted!

Visiting Baltimore artist Gary Webb will guide visitors through the creation of a community art project titled, “Faces of a Dream.” Inspired by the art of Mr. Webb, the project invites guests of all ages to create a wire mask using using the artist’s “webbing technique” of twisting and bending different kinds of wire into a self-protrait mask. Each wire portrait will be added to an ever growing wall of faces, celebrating the diversity and beauty of our community. Materials appropriate for different ages and abilities will be available.

“We’re thrilled to offer this creative and uplifting event each year that invites the community to come together to celebrate Dr. King’s dream by working together to build something beautiful.” says Stacey Hann-Ruff, director of Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center.

Guests at MLK Days can also enjoy, the popular “Tent of Many Colors,” a giant indoor communal coloring tent that transforms the gallery into a gathering space that is both peaceful and inspiring. Step inside the colorful tent and enjoy the therapeutic qualities of coloring! Coloring supplies will be available for use and all ages are welcome. Guests are also invited to visit the artLAB Creative Reuse Center to create an original piece of art to take home inspired by Dr. King. Guests can also tour a gallery show featuring the work of Mr. Webb. MLK Days is an unforgettable opportunity to reflect upon the legacy of Dr. King and affirm his message of acceptance and understanding.

You won’t want to miss this unique and memorable community event. MLK Days is appropriate for all ages; admission is free, donations are gladly accepted. For additional information please call 410-326-4640 or visit www.annmariegarden.org.

