Rachel Elizabeth Connell passed away Saturday, December 28th at the young age of 27. For anyone who knew Rachel knew her to be a free spirit with a determined personality… staying true to herself every second.

Rachel had a few struggles in life, not unlike anyone else that you know but she was a kind hearted person who enjoyed having fun. When her son Silas was born, she was an amazing new mom, taking great care of him as a newborn. Only when she got a little older did she seem to lose her way a little and sadly she will never get the opportunity to find her way back. Her family and friends will remember Rachel as the young, beautiful and funny girl that she was with an infectious laugh. Who had hoped that one day they would have that back but it looks like destiny had other plans and now she’s flying high with her father looking down upon on all her loved ones, now she can finally be everywhere at one time.

She is predeceased by her father, Keith Robert Connell.

In addition to her son Silas James Connell, Rachel is survived by her mother Cristi Lynn Connell; brother Nicholas Andrew Connell and his wife Elizabeth; two sisters, Tabitha Marie Connell and Brittany Ann Connell and her maternal grandparents, Julia Zaner and John Zaner.

A Memorial Gathering will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00–7:00 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.