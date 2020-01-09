James Larry Jenkins (Bubba), 85 of Indian Head Maryland, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Bubba was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and printer by trade, he had many hobbies and interests but was especially passionate about fishing and gardening. He was a lifelong Redskin fan and a respected, loving family man.

Bubba was a beloved husband and father, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Anne; daughters, Kim and her husband Brian, and Lynn and her husband Tony; adored grandfather of Brian (Ashley), Kristi (Thomas), Justin (Brittany), Tommy, Chase and Samantha (Brad); Proud great-grandfather of Brian III, Mya, Blake, Jaxon, Landynn, Marliegh, Cameron, Micah, Riley and Arianna; cherished brother, Rod and his wife Carolyn and Sisters, Bobbie and her husband Sonny, Ann, Dottie and Linda; brother-in-law to Barbara, Frank and his wife Kay, Timmy and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his mother and father, Dorothy and Roderick Henderson; Son, Jim; great- grandson Dylan; sister, Pat; brothers-in-law, Buddy, Dick, Clark, Stan and his Aunt Mae.

The viewings will be held on Tuesday January 14th at Raymond Funeral Services PA, 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646, from 2-4 pm and from 6-8 pm. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 15th at 11:00 am, followed by interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.