David R. Lokitis, 67 of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away, Monday, December 30, 2019 peacefully at home. David was born May 29, 1952 in Norwood, Massachusetts to Joseph and Mary (Ivoskus) Lokitis. He graduated from the Massasoit Community College in 1978.

David married the love of his life, Sheila Lokitis (Lallier) on March 12, 1988 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

David worked in the HVAC industry and held several different positions within his field that included HVAC Design Engineer and Project Manager but was most passionate about being a Chief Estimator. His most recent HVAC position was Chief Estimator at Voris Mechanical, Inc. in Glendale Heights, Illinois which he left in October of 2016.

David enjoyed working, fishing, taking family vacations, coaching his children’s sports teams, and cheering on his New England Patriots. He loved to cook and was most certainly great at it – his favorite thing was making Prime Rib and anyone who came to eat would come with an empty belly because it was that delicious!

David is survived by his daughter, Lindsey (Lokitis) Runge and her husband Matthew of Joliet, Illinois; his son, Matthew Lokitis and his fiancé Nicole Crutchfield of La Plata, Maryland; two grandchildren, Savannah and Brooklyn Runge, daughters of Lindsey and Matt Runge; his seven sisters, Joan Borowicz, Rose Lokitis, Mary Wray, Leon Skamaraskas, Marianne Lokitis, Diane Morse, and Katherine Lokitis; and his two brothers, Joseph Lokitis and Michael Lokitis

David was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary, and his wife Sheila Lokitis (Lallier).

David will be greatly missed by his family but are at peace knowing he is together again with his wife and mother.