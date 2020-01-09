Diane Tippett, 52, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 31, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Diane was born on October 15, 1967 in Vero Beach, FL to the late John Roger Linley and Suzanne (Henning) Linley.

After earning her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from the Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech), she spent her working career as a water chemistry analyst at various environmental labs. Di enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cooking, playing golf, gardening, and playing Keno. With her outgoing personality, Di never met a stranger. She was fun-loving, optimistic, resilient, forthcoming and fiercely loyal. Di was truly one-of-a-kind and life will never be the same without her.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Tippett; son, Elliot Lucey of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Lisa Wright of Navarre, FL, Lori Mason of Leonardtown, MD, Erin Fryauff (Chris) of Salem, OR, and Brian Linley of Hawthorne, FL; nephews, Craig Brubacher, Eric Brubacher, and Drew Mason; nieces, Amelia Fryauff and Marilla Linley, and her step-mother, Terry Reed Wells. She was preceded in death by her parents.

All services will be private.

