Donald Robert Lash, 68, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 31, 2019 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with his loving family at his side.

Born on September 16, 1951 in Tampa, FL, he was the son of the late Joseph Lancaster Lash and Jane Eleanor (Galloway) Lash.

Donald was a dedicated and highly skilled plumber and worked many years for Plumbers Local 5 until he retired. Even in retirement he helped his family and friends with plumbing issues. On July 7, 2007, he married his beloved wife, Doris “Foo” Tippett at Hollywood United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated over 12 wonderful years of marriage. Don was quick witted, had an amazing sense of humor, and was the life of the party. He had his own special flair and was known for his crazy hats. He was an avid camper and belonged to Friendly Maryland Travelers camping group, which he always had a great time with. He enjoyed the company of everyone in the group. One of his favorite places he travelled to camp was Mackinac Island in Michigan. He also enjoyed golfing with his friend, Bunky Taylor. He supported his wife as he went to all the craft shows and was no doubt her biggest fan. He was a long time Baltimore Oriole and Washington Redskin fan. His family and friends were very important to him and he loved spending time with them, including his pets, Roscoe and Daisy.

In addition to his beloved wife, Foo, Donald is also survived by his daughters: Maegan Willey (Raymond) of Waldorf, MD, Tracie Fisher (Gregory) of Huntingtown, MD, and Randi Beavers of Annapolis, MD; his brothers, Thomas Lash (Catherine) of Severn, MD and Rodney Lash (Christina) of St. Leonard, MD; his grandchildren: Emilee Willey, Nathan Willey, Gabrielle Lash, Alex Padilla and Jake Padilla; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his son, Jacob Michael Lash.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 1:00 p.m. by Pastor Chris Owens, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Fire Department, P.O. Box 361, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.