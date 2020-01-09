Joan Crismond Thorp 82 of Marbury, MD. passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 in LaPlata, MD.

She was born on May 3, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Earl M. Crismond. She is also predeceased by her husband Jess R. Thorp.

Joan is survived by her son, Martin Thorp (Darlene) and her sister, Charlene Crismond Wheeler. She is also survived by grandchildren, James (Danielle), Michael, Timothy, Jenna, Joshua, and Olivia Thorp; several great grandchildren; cousins, Tommy Wright, Mary Kline, Nina McCormick, and Nancy Buening; and a niece and a nephew.

She graduated from Lackey High School in 1955 and married Jess in 1956. She enjoyed a long and successful career working with two United States Congressmen, plus positions at local and county agencies. At the time of her retirement, she worked for Charles County Special Olympics as an event coordinator. Joan was a member of Marbury Baptist Church and a former member of the Tenth District VFD Ladies’ Auxiliary.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2 to 4PM and 6 to 8PM, and Monday, January 13 at 10AM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home in LaPlata, MD. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 AM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America 114 N. Main St. Doylestown, PA 18901 or Marbury Baptist Church P.O. Box 528 Marbury, MD 20658.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com.