Christopher Drew Trott, 61, a lifelong resident of Galesville, MD passed away suddenly December 29, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 16, 1958 in Annapolis, MD to Jean (Siegert) and Calvin C. Trott. He graduated from Southern High School in 1976. He was a self-employed house painting contractor, and owned and operated Colourmasters house painting company. He loved antiques, especially finding, excavating and collecting old bottles, metal detecting, and he also enjoyed cooking.

Chris was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, his father Calvin, and a brother Stuart C. Trott. He is survived by a son Benjamin C. Trott of Chesapeake Beach and his fiancée Jessica Perkins, his mother Jean S. Trott of Galesville, a sister Bonnie Trott Chaney of Harwood, MD, and a step-daughter Airen Damico and husband Nick of Pennsylvania.