Albert F. Andrade Jr., 91, of Owings, MD passed away on January 2, 2020 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born in Yuma, AZ he was a son of the late Judith (Lavendar) and Albert F. Andrade Sr.. He was the beloved husband of Ethel (Owens) Andrade. They celebrated their seventy-first wedding anniversary in November 2019. He was a veteran of both the United States Navy and United States Air Force having served in World War II and Korea. He worked for United Airlines for many years as an airplane mechanic, retiring as a lead mechanic, supervisor, and lead inspector. He built his own home,enjoyed building cars, restoring antique cars, experimental planes and helicopters, and spending time with his family.

Along with his wife Ethel he is survived by two children, a daughter June Halloran (Bernie) and a son Michael Andrade (Linda), three grandchildren; Bronson and Tony Andrade and Andrew Thompson (Heather), a great-granddaughter River Rose Thompson, and a brother Richard Andrade. He was preceded in death by a son Bryan in June 1974.

Friends my call on Friday January 10 at Lee Funeral Home-Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 for a viewing from 11:00am – 1:00pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00pm in the Lee Funeral Home-Calvert chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Contributions in Alberts name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or stjude.org/memorial.