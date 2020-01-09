Mary Loretta Beavan Norris, 98, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on August 7, 1921 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Bernard Stanton Beavan and Lillian Catherine (Mattingly) Beavan, both deceased. She was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, Maryland.

She married her beloved husband J. Berkman Norris on October 25, 1941 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Together they celebrated 60 years together before his passing in January 2002. Together she and Berkman worked the family farm, Wheatleys Content Farm, in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Loretta was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a founding member of The Catholic Daughters of America, Court Father Andrew White. For years, she volunteered with the American Red Cross organizing and helping with blood drives. In addition, she volunteered at both the gift shop at St. Mary’s Hospital and the resident’s store at Cedar Lane Senior Living Community. For many years, she served as a member of the Board of Directors for Cedar Lane. In recognition of her volunteer service, she was recognized both by St. Mary’s County and by the Governor of Maryland with the Woman of the Year Award. She was also a lifetime member of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. In her spare time, she enjoyed working on genealogy for both the Mattingly and Norris family as well as working on jigsaw puzzles.

Loretta is survived by her daughter, Mary Loretta Copado ( Gregory) of Leonardtown, MD, son, Paul Julius Norris ( Margaret) of Bluffton, SC, daughter-in-law, Mary Helen Norris of Leonardtown, MD, son-in-law, Ronald F. Housley of Summerville, SC She is also survived by her seven grandchildren : Paul J. Norris, Jr (Carly) of Bethesda, MD, John B. Norris, III (Keli) of Piney Point, MD, Julie Stolte (Robert) of Glen Ridge, NJ, Amy L. Van Cleaf (Tom), of Leonardtown, MD, Cynthia Kostelansky (Michael), of Madison, NJ, Sara Dunaway (Sean), of Mount Pleasant, SC and Matthew Horsey (Heather), of Denver Colorado; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Andrew Norris, Elizabeth Norris, Ashley Norris, Jonathan Burroughs, Megan Van Cleaf, Caroline Kostelansky, Stephen Kostelansky, Kylie Norris, Mackenzie Norris, Brett Norris, Zachary Stolte, Abigail Stolte, Alex Stolte, Olivia Dunaway, Jackson Dunaway, and Henry Horsey. She is also survived by her brother, Bernard F. Beavan of Leonardtown, MD.; She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Berkman, her son, John B Norris, Jr., her daughter, Patricia Ann Housley, and infant daughter Catherine Elizabeth Norris, and her siblings: Bernard Stanton Beavan, James B Beavan, Ann R Bowman, and George M Beavan.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at St Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Reverend David Beaubien, will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be family only. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be her great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 21585 Peabody St., Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.