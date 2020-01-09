Elisabeth Ann Follett, 84, of Solomons, MD, passed away at Asbury Nursing Home on January 4, 2020.

Born on April 28, 1935 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George E. Wells and Helen Gray.

Elisabeth moved to Southern Maryland in 1970 and married her beloved husband, Charles V. Follett in August of 2010, spending 9 wonderful years of marriage together. She worked as a Registered Nurse for St. Mary’s Hospital. Elisabeth loved her church, Patuxent Presbyterian. She had a very nice voice and loved to use it singing in the choir. She enjoyed cross stitching and was a great Bridge player. Elisabeth loved spending time with her family and friends whenever she could.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles V. Follett, her 3 sons: Jon Eichel, Bruce Eichel and Bradley Eichel, and her brother G. Gray Wells of Denver, CO. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, and one great grandchild along with many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for a memorial service celebrated by Pastor Jim Osterhouse on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD 20619.

Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.