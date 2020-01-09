Crossword Scratch-off Spells Big Fortune for $100,000 Winner in St. Mary’s County

A scratch-off stocking stuffer became the ultimate Christmas gift for a St. Mary’s County man when it revealed a $100,000 top prize. The infrequent player won with our third edition $100,000 Crossword scratch-off, which ranks 15th this week on the Maryland Lottery’s Top 40 Scratch-offs list.

The lucky 20-year-old only needed 10 words to win the top prize but matched a much larger total of 14 words! One of his friends, along with a family member, confirmed his big win in the $10 game. Once certain that he had won $100,000, the player called immediate family members and close friends to share his good news.

He was undecided about his plans for the prize other than to “invest smartly.” He might spend his windfall on a new washer and dryer, take his family on a cruise and pursue plans to open his own restaurant.

The person who stuffed his stocking bought the lucky game at Food Lion #0656. The Leonardtown store located at 40955 Merchant Lane earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000.

His lucky game is still filled with prizes, including four unclaimed $100,000 top prizes and 13 $10,000 prizes.

