Runaway Horse and Buggy Struck in Mechanicsville, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE: It was determined that that a runaway horse and buggy was unoccupied by a person when it entered the roadway and was struck by a van after entering the lane the van was traveling in. The horse was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the accident.

1/9/2020: On Thursday, January 9, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Cox Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a van, and an unoccupied buggy in the roadway.

Firefighters were told it was unknown if the buggy was occupied at the time of the crash, and after searching the area for approximately 10 minutes, units reported the horse and buggy was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

All occupants of the van were uninjured and refused care on the scene. It is unknown if the horse was injured.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

