Calvert County Animal Control Seeks Information in Animal Cruelty Case Where Chocolate Labrador Retriever was Killed

Calvert County Animal Control is seeking information related to a possible case of animal cruelty.

The Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Animal Control officers responded to the area of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail pier for a report of a deceased adult female chocolate Labrador retriever.

The dog was found wrapped in a multi-colored blanket with a tow chain and rope tied around the dog’s abdomen. The rope was also tied to a cinder block. The dog had suffered numerous injuries.

The animal was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip.

Calvert County Animal Control is looking for anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in the hours and days leading up to Dec. 16 near the area of the Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail pier and is seeking information regarding the source of the dog’s injuries or the address where she may have resided.

If you have information, please call 410-535-1600, ext. 2526.

Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan said “Our officers have been investigating this case and are now seeking the assistance of the public to help determine what has happened to this poor dog, and we sincerely appreciate any help that can be provided.”