Melanie Woodson Appointed Director of Human Resources in Calvert County

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Melanie Woodson as the county government director of human resources. Woodson’s appointment is effective Jan. 13, 2020.

Woodson, who was most recently the human resources deputy director in the Calvert County Department of Human Resources, has worked for the county government for more than 13 years. Woodson replaces Paula Gray who retires Jan. 10, 2020, after 40 years of dedicated public service.

Woodson began working for the county government in July 2006 as a benefits assistant and later as a permit technician. In 2009, Woodson was hired as a personnel analyst, before quickly moving up to a senior human resources analyst and again to the human resources deputy director position in June 2018.

During her career with the county government, Woodson has implemented changes to the benefits program, including a deferred compensation education campaign that has resulted in an 88.5% increase in enrollment. She also has developed a recruitment plan for the county that has resulted in a more streamlined approach to job announcements, employee examination and onboarding of new hires.

Woodson is a Society of Human Resources Management Certified Professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management. She has worked in the field of Human Resources since 2001 and is a member of the Leadership Southern Maryland class of 2020.

“Melanie is an excellent selection for this position and has spent many years with Calvert County Government and also brings experience from the private sector,” said BOCC President Kelly McConkey. “Her leadership skills, experience in human resources and collaborative approach, will be a tremendous asset to the Board and citizens.”

“I am truly honored and proud to serve our employees and citizens as Human Resources Director,” said Woodson. “I am passionate about our people, our county and our work and am excited to lead the Human Resources team to provide solutions that balance needs and interests of employees and the board of county commissioners.”

