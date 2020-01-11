Mary Beth Cook Appointed Director of Planning and Zoning in Calvert County

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Beth Cook as the county government director of Planning & Zoning. Cook’s appointment is effective Jan. 6, 2020.

Cook, who was most recently the deputy director/zoning officer in the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, has worked for county government for more than 26 years. Cook replaces Mark Willis who was promoted to county administrator effective Jan. 6.

Cook began working for the county government in April 1993 as an engineer and was quickly promoted to a project engineer in the Department of Public Works. In 2008, Cook was appointed the deputy director for Planning & Zoning.

During her career with the county government, Cook has been an integral part of county planning projects including master plans and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Working closely with the Planning Commission, Cook has recommended and managed the adoption of text amendments to the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance. As Zoning Officer, she has oversight of Zoning Code Enforcement. Additionally Cook oversees the Division of Inspections & Permits.



“Mary Beth’s background in engineering combined with her years of service to our community make her a perfect fit as director of Planning & Zoning,” said BOCC President Kelly McConkey. “We are confident that she will excel in this position and we look forward to many more years of her service and leadership.”

“I am both grateful and excited to have been selected to represent the county as the next Planning & Zoning director,” said Cook. “My years of experience in public service has provided me the privilege of understanding how the work I do impacts the lives of county citizens. My goal moving forward is to fulfill the vision of our community.”

Cook holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh and is a graduate of Leadership Maryland, class of 2019, and is also a graduate of Leadership Southern Maryland, class of 2017. Ms. Cook holds certificates in supervisory development through Calvert County Government, College of Southern Maryland Continuing Education Course, Delegating & Accountability, Rockhurst University Certificate of Continuing Education, and Management & Leadership Skills for First Time Managers.

She is actively involved in the Academy for Excellence in Local Government, the American Planning Association, Calvert Hospice and Maryland Association of Counties. Cook has raised her three sons in the county and resides with her husband in Port Republic.

