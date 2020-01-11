Calvert County Emergency Communications Center Career Opportunities

Often described as your primary lifeline in the event of an emergency, Calvert County emergency telecommunicators coordinate with Calvert County police, fire, rescue and EMS to guide first responders to your location quickly 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Calvert Emergency Communications is looking for highly motivated, people-oriented candidates to join the team. This fast-paced, rewarding career offers excellent benefits, a competitive salary and opportunities for growth. We offer satisfying and challenging work that makes a real difference in people’s lives and a positive impact on the community you call home.

Our telecommunicators fall within two classifications: public safety call takers and public safety dispatchers. They operate a computerized 911 VESTA Patriot phone system equipped with GIS (mapping), computer-aided dispatch and emergency dispatch software systems for 911 emergency and non-emergency calls. In addition, dispatchers receive reports of fire, medical emergencies and law enforcement utilizing computer aided dispatch processes for rapid dispatch. They monitor and control numerous public safety resources and emergency services throughout Calvert County on rotating 12-hour shifts to provide 24/7 coverage to the community.

Qualifications, Training and Certifications

In order to become a telecommunicator at Calvert Emergency Communications, the applicant must:

Have one year of experience in an emergency service environment or progressively responsible, multifaceted clerical work in data entry/keyboard functions

Complete a typing test (type 35 WPM)

Be familiar with the Calvert County area

Pass a criminal background investigation and a polygraph examination

Be willing to work any shift assigned, which includes weekends and holidays

Have stable employment history

Follow directions and work well with others

Be marijuana-free for three years, free of all other drugs (verified by polygraph)

All telecommunicators begin their careers with 10 weeks in our training academy under the direction of the training coordinator. The academy consists of an intensive program that prepares new telecommunicators to handle the situations they will encounter at the console. Internal operating procedures, hazmat awareness, stress management and weapons of mass destruction awareness are only a few of the academy’s subjects.

Training provides professional certifications, including emergency telecommunicator certification, emergency medical dispatch certification, emergency police dispatch certification and emergency fire dispatch certification.

Benefits and Rate of Pay

Competitive Salary Public Safety Call Taker: $36,400 – $58,635 Public Safety Dispatcher Trainee: $38,230 – $61,568

Great Benefits Medical benefits Retirement benefits Vacation/sick paid time off Voluntary third-party benefits

Continued Education

Discounts Gym membership discounts Retail discounts Wireless service discounts



For more information on employment as a Calvert County communications officer and to learn about available positions, call our personnel office Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 410-535-1600 or 301-855-1243.