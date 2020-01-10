Narcotics Investigation Leads to Child Abuse Charges for Mechanicsville Woman

On December 17, 2019, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division began an investigation into the death of a 25-year-old male from Charlotte Hall.

During the investigation information was obtained the decedent had been at a residence in the 28800 block of Trent Hall Road in Mechanicsville prior to his death.

The investigation determined Hannah Mason Meinhardt, age 24, resided at this residence and was also operating an unlicensed daycare at the residence. Information obtained during the investigation determined in December of 2019, a juvenile at the unlicensed daycare obtained used drug paraphernalia from a trashcan and possibly ingested residue from a controlled dangerous substance (CDS). Detectives determined during this time frame Meinhardt had been providing daycare to at least two other children under the age of 10.

On January 8, 2020, Meinhardt was arrested and charged with the following:

Child Abuse: Second Degree-Care and Custody (three counts)

Neglect of Minor (three counts)

Reckless Endangerment (three counts)

Meinhardt was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and later released on a $15,000 bond.

SMNEWSNET has obtained court documents for this incident and will be releasing an update shortly.

