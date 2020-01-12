Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Mechanicsville

January 12, 2020

On Friday, January 10, 2020, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Bellevue Lane in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned and one person trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department


