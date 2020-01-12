Two Dogs Perish After Camper Fire in Ridge

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, at approximately 2:25 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, Bay District and NAS Webster Field responded to 16464 Three Notch Road in Ridge, for the reported trailer on fire.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, dispatch advised they received multiple calls advising the trailer was on fire, with multiple dogs trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 24 foot camper fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes, and found two dogs deceased inside the camper.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





