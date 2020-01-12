Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Awards $2,100 for Student Scholarships at College of Southern Maryland

January 12, 2020

Members of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce presented the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation with $2,100 for student scholarships during the chamber’s annual holiday Business After Hours event hosted by CSM at its Prince Frederick Campus Dec. 12, 2019.

The check represents the largest amount the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce has contributed in a single year to the college, topping last year’s gift of $2,000.

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy thanked the chamber and event attendees and highlighted CSM’s many successes.

In 2019, CSM joined Achieving the Dream (ATD), a network of more than 220 colleges in 43 states dedicated to improving student success. CSM was also named as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.

CSM also broke ground for the new Center for Health Sciences at the Regional Hughesville Campus and work is almost complete at the Velocity Center in Indian Head.

Calvert Chamber members present the College of Southern Maryland with $2,100 for student scholarships. From left are chamber board members Belinda Denton, Tony DeStefano, 1st Vice Chair Mark Frisco, Lillie Mattingly and Chamber President/CEO Lee Greely, CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, chamber board member Kathy Maney, CSM Vice President and Chamber Board Member Michelle Goodwin, CSM Vice President Dr. Bill Comey, CSM Development Coordinator Toni Kruszka and CSM Development Director Chelsea Clute.

