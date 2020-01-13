Vehicle Arson in Nanjemoy Currently Under Investigation

On Friday, January 11, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., firefighters from Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Riverside Road and Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2016 Toyota Corolla fully engulfed in flames.

The owner(s) have been identified as Shannell Stewart and Serena Anderson, with the estimated loss being $13,000.00

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The fire was the result of an unknown person(s) intentionally igniting the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned along the side of Riverside Road in Nanjemoy by a passer-by.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

