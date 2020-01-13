State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Arson in Lexington Park

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, at approximately 7:20 a.m., firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Old Hermanville Road in Park Hall, for the vehicle fire reported out.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the roadway completely burnt and smoldering.

The owner has been identified as Sophia Reed, with the estimated loss of structure and contents at $4,000

Preliminary cause is currently under investigation, the origin of the fire is the interior compartment.

The fire was discovered by a passer-by, and the fire is the result of an unknown person(s) intentionally igniting the interior passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was found abandoned on Old Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

