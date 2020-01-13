Charles County Detectives Arrest Two Juveniles After Armed Robbery in White Plains

January 13, 2020

Officers Identify and Arrest Two Suspects in Armed Robbery Case: On January 10, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both of Charles County, in connection with a robbery of an acquaintance that occurred on January 8 in the area of Continental Drive and Sierra Lane in White Plains.

During the robbery, the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his belt. The victim complied and the suspects fled. Officers and detectives pursued leads and identified the suspects. Search warrants were conducted at their homes and evidence linking the suspects to the robbery was recovered.

Both suspects were charged with robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges. PFC McPherson and Detective Wimberly investigated.


2 Responses to Charles County Detectives Arrest Two Juveniles After Armed Robbery in White Plains

  1. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    They want to act like adults, treat them like adults. Post their names so we can publicly ridicule them.

    Reply
  2. Anon on January 13, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    “Hey Simpson, you wanna trade belts?” -Jimbo
    “Well, not really, cause yours is just a piece of extension cord.” -Bart
    “Hey, Dude he’s ragging on your cord.” -Kearney
    “Get Him.” -Jimbo

    Reply

