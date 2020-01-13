Charles County Detectives Arrest Two Juveniles After Armed Robbery in White Plains

Officers Identify and Arrest Two Suspects in Armed Robbery Case: On January 10, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, both of Charles County, in connection with a robbery of an acquaintance that occurred on January 8 in the area of Continental Drive and Sierra Lane in White Plains.

During the robbery, the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his belt. The victim complied and the suspects fled. Officers and detectives pursued leads and identified the suspects. Search warrants were conducted at their homes and evidence linking the suspects to the robbery was recovered.

Both suspects were charged with robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges. PFC McPherson and Detective Wimberly investigated.

