St. Mary’s County Government Operations Schedule for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Tuesday, January 21, 2020

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative and Metropolitan Commission offices will be closed Monday, January 20, 2020, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 21.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six (6) Convenience Centers will be open normal hours on Monday, January 20, 2020.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and ADA will operate on a normal schedule. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on January 20.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed on January 20.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed and no Home-Delivered Meals deliveries will be made.

The St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums will be open on January 20 from noon until 4 p.m.

