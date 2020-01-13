Financial Literacy Course Available at Stethem Educational Center in Pomfret, Starts February 11, 2020

Eligible Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) sophomores, juniors and seniors can take financial literacy for original credit this spring at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The course is a mix of online material and in-person requirements for completion.

The course begins Feb. 11 and ends May 26. Cost is $300 and payment is non-refundable. The blended online Apex course requires students to complete online course work as well as turn in assignments and complete course tests at the Stethem Center on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

Parents must provide transportation for students. Students who do not complete the course and its requirements will receive a failing grade. Additionally, a student’s grade is factored into their GPA and may affect eligibility.

Registration for the spring course opens Jan. 17 and closes at 6 p.m. Jan. 30. Students will need to work with their school counselor to register for the course. Counselors must first sign off on a student’s enrollment in the course prior to registration. Parents will then receive details on how to pay for the course using MySchoolBucks, an online payment system used by CCPS.

Parents can also pay in person with cash or a money order at the Stethem Center on Jan. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m. Registrations will not be accepted after 6 p.m. Jan. 30.

For more information, contact the CCPS Office of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at 301-934-7393.

