Police Investigating Hit and Run After Pedestrian is Struck in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at approximately 4:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the IHOP on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single patient lying in the Northbound shoulder of Three Notch Road.

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. She was conscious and talking to first responders on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation.

