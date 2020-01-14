UPDATE: Police Investigating Hit and Run in Lexington Park That Sends Pedestrian to Trauma Center

UPDATE: On January 14, 2020, at 4:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Units arrived on scene and located Sherry Lynn King, age 44 of California, suffering from injuries sustained from being struck by a motor vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified. King was transported to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. The striking vehicle is believed to be a dark colored truck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



