UPDATE: Police Investigating Hit and Run in Lexington Park That Sends Pedestrian to Trauma Center

UPDATE: On January 14, 2020, at 4:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive in Lexington Park for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Units arrived on scene and located Sherry Lynn King, age 44 of California, suffering from injuries sustained from being struck by a motor vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified. King was transported to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. The striking vehicle is believed to be a dark colored truck.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
1/14/2020: On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at approximately 4:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the IHOP on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a single patient lying in the Northbound shoulder of Three Notch Road.
The single patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. She was conscious and talking to first responders on the scene.
Updates will be provided when they become available. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the investigation.
Wow, with a sidewalk well off the road. Why was she walking in the bike lane ?
I have drove by this location several times and people are in that area waiting for the STS bus. The county needs to change and/or move this pick up place to another location that will be safer for people.I pray that this person is ok.
…0400 this is why I don’t go to lexingtonPark after dark….you don’t know what/where they gonna be doing what ! they(doctors)say eating middle of nite or after 8pm not good for your health! body
A Pedestrian was hit in Lexington Park what a shocker that is. They walk out in the street trying to get hit all the time. Driving through there is a treat anytime of the day and the bigger the vehicle the more they step out.
Don’t walk in the road… especially when it’s dark out.
Hope she recovers and the driver is found.
thats sad