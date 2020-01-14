Ida Mae Gannon, 82, of LaPlata, MD departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C. surrounded by her loving family.

Ida Mae was born January 20, 1937 in Washington, D.C. She was the loving daughter of the late Robert Kaplan and Ruby Mae (Croson) Kaplan.

She was married to Allan Lee Sweeney from July 4, 1953 – May 22, 1973 and had four children.

She married Henry Michael Gannon on July11, 1975. Together they celebrated over 44 ½ years of marriage. She worked at Safeway for over twenty-seven (27) years before her retirement in 1993.

Ida Mae was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great, great-grandmother and friend to all that she knew. With a voice of an angel and passion to bring joy to everyone, Ida Mae sang with the Clark Senior Center Show Troupe “the Silvertones” bringing the gift of song to all who were blessed to hear her. Full of love, Ida Mae brought happiness to those around her, especially her family. She loved to entertain and have family gatherings. She was a wonderful cook and baker and no one ever left her table hungry. To know her was a blessing. When the sounds of the birds singing their sweet tune catches your ear, know it is Ida Mae they are singing with in her new heavenly home.

She is survived by her husband, Henry M. Gannon; children, Brenda Teutsch (David) of LaPlata, MD, John Sweeney (Susan) of Waldorf, MD, Jeffrey Sweeney (Louise) of Bryans Road, MD, lifetime family friend (Son) Greg Snoots (Dottie) and eight (8) grandchildren, fifteen (15) great-grandchildren and six (6) great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles L. Kaplan of Bowie, MD. Sister in-law, Rosemarie Moore (Douglas) and Cousin Melvin Fones (Sarah) and a host of other close loving relatives

Ida Mae is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Robert Sweeney.

Family and friends are invited to Ida Mae’s Life Celebration on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 12:00 p.m.at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be immediately following at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

