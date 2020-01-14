Sloan Walter Reynolds, 3 months, of California, Maryland, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Born on October 6, 2019, in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of Patrick and Shelby Reynolds.

Sloan was the happiest baby in the world; most notably recognized by his humongous cheeks, multiple chins, and gummy grin. He adored his big brothers, loved giggling with Papa, and his favorite was Mama’s milk. Sloan will always be remembered for his warmth, joy, and *incredible* smile. Sloan will forever be the music in our lives, the beat of our hearts, and the rhythm in our souls.

In addition to his parents, surviving are his brothers, Garrett and Pierce. Grandmother, Susie Williams and many family friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 for a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.