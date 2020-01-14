Howard Pearson Loux III, 67, of Waldorf, MD passed away at his home on December 15, 2019. Born 3/26/52 in Hilltown, PA, he was the son of Howard Pearson Loux, Jr. and Betty Jane Fox and the stepson of Charles Fox. He was preceded in death by both parents and his stepfather.

Howard met his beloved wife Jacque while in high school and were about to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary in February. Together they lovingly welcomed their son Brian and daughter Colleen into their family. Howard’s passion was his family, especially his grandson and granddaughter.

Howard served honorably in the US Navy from 1972 – 1983. His over 40 years in the energy industry were spent with Pepco/Mirant at Chalk Point generation plant in Aquasco, MD, Covanta Energy in Lorton, VA and presently at the Aldelphi Army Research facility in Aldelphi, MD.

Howard loved traveling with his wife, especially cruising. He coached both Brian and Colleen in soccer, served as both Boy and Girl Scout leader, refereed for Waldorf Soccer Club and volunteered at St. Peter’s, DeMatha and St. Mary’s Ryken High Schools.

In addition to his immediate family, Howard is survived by his siblings: Carol Chantelau of SC, Linda Zarzecki of NC, Nancy Steskal of NC, Peggy Williams of PA, Molly Ardinger of CA, Janet Herzog of NC and Kenneth Loux of PA.

A “Celebration of Life” will take place Saturday, January 25th at 12:00 (noon) at the American Legion – Post 238 located at 6265 Brandywine Rd., Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate in Howard’s name to any of the following organizations which were passions of Howard:

Jude’s Hospital

Wounded Warriors Project

Charles County Humane Society