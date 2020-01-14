Elmer Wayland “Elmo” Lewis, Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his family by his side.

Elmo was born on May 6, 1937 in Washington, D.C., to the late Elmer Wayland Lewis, Sr. and Virginia Dale (Hamilton) Lewis.

Elmo enlisted in the United States Navy as a reservist but was ordered into active duty in October, 1961. He was proud of his service to his country and served for eight (8) years before coming home to raise a family. He worked at Giant Food as a Receiver for thirty-two (32) years until his retirement in 1998.

Elmo was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family above all else. Spending time together brought him great joy. He enjoyed camping with the family, fishing on the river and spending time at the beach. Elmo was an active man who loved the outdoors and found peace in the quiet of nature. In the spring and summer, you could find him on the pitcher’s mound throwing a softball. During the fall and winter, he was at the bowling alley knocking down the pins. A die-hard Washington Redskins fan, he was an usher at RFK stadium for many years and never stopped rooting for his favorite team. An avid fan of sports, he could spend hours watching the television during any season.

He had a great sense of humor and was the kind of person that if you met him only one time, you would never forget him. You could always count on him to make you laugh. Elmo was a man of faith and great character but his love for his family is his greatest legacy. He left his family with many wonderful memories. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Along with his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, William “Billy” Lewis of Huntingtown, MD, James “Jimmy” Lewis of Bryans Road, MD, Shari Void of Arlington, VA and Vicki Debeltz (David) of Mechanicsville, MD; six (6) grandchildren; and two (2) great-grandchildren. Elmo is also survived by his siblings, Warren Lewis of Locust Grove, VA, Helen “Carol” Stanberry of Suitland, MD and Cynthia “Cindy” Helmer of Castle Rock, CO. Along with his parents, Elmo was preceded in death by his sons, Robert “Bobby” Lewis, and Johnny Lewis and two brothers, Richard Lewis and Russell Lewis.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Life Celebration Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, & Crematory, Charlotte Hall. Interment will be at a later date in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

