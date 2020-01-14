Roger Dale Smith Sr., 60, lifelong resident of Wallville, MD went home to heaven Thursday January 9th, 2020 to be with his late parents James & F. Louise Smith, daughter Lisa, brothers Eddie and Lee, and sister Donna Raye.

Roger was a loving husband to Bernice of 21 years, caring father to Staci (Lusby), Roger Jr (Lusby), Margaret (St. Leonard) and Jospeh (St. Leonard), and extraordinary grandfather to Jaden. Roger was truly loved by all that came in contact with him especially while farming on The Cage, hunting, and providing an unforgettable fireworks show every Fourth of July. Roger had a special connection with each of his siblings Mary (Huntingtown), Rosie (Bryan’s Road), Thomas (Wallville), Harold Sr. (Wallville), Frances (Huntingtown), Brenda (Broomes Island), Debbie (Wallville), Bonnie (Hubert, NC).

Those who grew up with Roger may know him as “Bird” or heard his sister Brenda calling him D-Dale (as special connection between him & her). One too many to count nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members will forever cherish Roger in their hearts.

Roger always treated close friends as his family and would want them to join his family Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at 10 am at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland.